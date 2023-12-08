Fire destroys 11 homes in central Myanmar

Xinhua) 16:59, December 08, 2023

YANGON, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Eleven houses were destroyed after a fire broke out in Madaya Township of Mandalay region, according to the state-run media Myanma Alinn newspaper on Friday.

The fire broke out at Taungpyone Gyi Village in Madaya Township of Mandalay region at 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, and it was extinguished about one hour later.

The accident happened when a five-year-old boy played with a match and a bed caught fire. As a result, the fire spread from that house to other houses and 11 houses were destroyed by the blaze, the report said.

"We pulled out the people from under the rubble and extinguished the fire", an official from a rescue organization told Xinhua on Friday.

There were no casualties from the fire, the official added.

According to the report, an investigation was underway.

