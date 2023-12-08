Former senior NE China political advisor expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 11:05, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Qu Min, a former senior political advisor for northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and the law.

The decision came following an investigation, which was conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Qu was formerly the vice chairperson of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a part of the committee's leading Party members group.

Among the discipline and law violations revealed in the course of the investigation, Qu was found to have accepted money and property and violated regulations in the selection and appointment of officials.

Engaging in the trade of power for money, Qu exploited his position to secure benefits for others in business operations and project contracting, and unlawfully received substantial amounts of money, the statement said.

It said that Qu's behavior had constituted serious violations of the CPC's discipline on political and organizational fronts, among others. Qu has seriously breached his duties and is suspected of bribery crimes, it added.

Qu's illicit gains will also be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to a procuratorial organ for further examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)