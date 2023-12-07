Budapest Festival Orchestra plays Rachmaninoff, Beethoven at Beijing's NCPA

Xinhua) 15:45, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Budapest Festival Orchestra, led by founder and conductor Ivan Fischer, performed two concerts featuring works of Rachmaninoff, Beethoven and Schubert at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing.

The "Ivan Fischer and Budapest Festival Orchestra" concerts, which was part of the NCPA Pure Classical 2023, was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To commemorate Rachmaninoff's 150th birthday, the orchestra and pianist Anna Vinnitskaya performed three of his works, including the iconic "Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30," during the Tuesday concert.

The Wednesday concert featured two famous pieces of music composed by Beethoven and Schubert.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra was founded by Fischer and Zoltan Kocsis in 1983, and was rated among the top 10 orchestras in the world. Since its debut on the NCPA stage in 2010, the orchestra has visited and performed in China several times.

