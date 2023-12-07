Police respond to shooting on university campus in Las Vegas, suspect dead

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Police responded to reports of a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), on Wednesday, and the suspected was dead.

The shooting happened near BEAM Hall on the campus of UNLV. It appears there are multiple victims, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

The police department said the suspected shooter "has been located and is deceased."

There is "no further threat" on campus, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill told a press briefing.

A number of victims have been taken to hospitals, according to the police.

"This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units," LVMPD said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Around noon local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

Shortly after, the university said on X that police were responding to "additional report of shots fired in the Student Union," and advised people to evacuate the area.

LVMPD did not disclose the conditions of the injured in the shooting. Investigation of the shooter's motives is underway.

UNLV, located less than two miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of about 25,400 undergraduates and 4,300 graduates.

