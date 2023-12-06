Suspect inside home that exploded near Washington, D.C. presumed dead

Xinhua) 13:12, December 06, 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) - Resident James Yoo, 56, the suspect inside an Arlington, Virginia, home that went up in flames Monday night while police were executing a search warrant is presumed to be dead, authorities said Tuesday.

"Human remains have been located at the scene. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to positively identify the individual and cause and manner of death," Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn told reporters at a news conference.

Authorities are also investigating the cause and origin of the explosion, which was heard in the area at approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday local time. The blast destroyed the home instantly and electricity was disrupted in the vicinity.

Preliminary investigation indicated a suspect discharged a flare gun approximately 30 to 40 times from inside his residence into the surrounding neighborhood, according to a statement from the Arlington County Police Department.

"During the course of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect over the telephone and through loudspeakers. The suspect did not respond and remained barricaded inside the residence. As officers were attempting to execute the search warrant, the suspect discharged several rounds, from what is believed to be a firearm, inside the home," the statement said.

No property damage or injuries were reported related to the discharge of the flare gun, the statement said. Three officers reported minor injuries and there were no transports to the hospital related to this incident.

Police are investigating "concerning" posts the suspect allegedly made on social media. Yoo listed his address in multiple LinkedIn posts, which are filled with "rambling and at times incoherent conspiracy theories" against government officials, law enforcement, media outlets, according to a report by CNN.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)