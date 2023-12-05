Policemen injured in house explosion near Washington D.C.: report
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Police officers received minor injuries following an explosion at a residential building on Monday near Washington, D.C., reported local media.
The blast occurred at a house in Arlington, a county in the U.S. state of Virginia directly across the Potomac River from the U.S. capital, where the police were conducting an investigation, said the report.
"As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion," the Arlington County Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter.
A loud explosion was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m. local time (0120 GMT) and electricity was disrupted in the vicinity, according to local media reports.
