Police probing deadly Dallas shooting

Xinhua) 15:17, December 04, 2023

HOUSTON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Dallas Police Department is probing a shooting that killed four people, including a one-year-old boy, in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday.

Three adults died at the scene, police said, and two other victims, the baby and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital.

The one-year-old boy later died from his injuries and the girl was in stable condition, reported local media outlet WFAA.

So far no suspect is in custody, said the report, adding that it's believed to be an isolated incident without threat to the public.

