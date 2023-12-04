U.S. base in NE Syria comes under renewed attack: war monitor

Xinhua) 13:47, December 04, 2023

DAMASCUS, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. base in the Kharab al-Jir town in Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah came under attack by pro-Iran fighters on Sunday as part of the revenge campaign for the Israeli attack in Gaza, a war monitor reported.

Rocket shells fired by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Iran-backed Iraq-based militia, hit the base with no information about casualties, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the pro-government Sham FM radio cited a statement by the militia, confirming that a "big wave of rocket shells hit their targets directly" in the Kharab al-Jir base.

The Britain-based observatory has said that it had documented 47 attacks on U.S. bases in Syria since October 19.

The Kharab al-Jir base is used as a station for gathering vehicles entering and exiting Syrian territories due to its proximity to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The U.S. forces have set up bases in several areas in northeastern Syria, especially near oil and gas fields. The Syrian government repeatedly charged that the U.S. is aiming to steal and smuggle oil and gas production abroad using convoys of tanks and trucks, in coordination with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

