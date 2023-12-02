2 killed in Las Vegas shooting
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were shot dead and three more injured in a shooting on Friday in Las Vegas, reported local KTNV news channel, citing police.
The shooting was reported at local time 5:34 p.m. (0134 GMT, Saturday) and as of local time 6:45 p.m. (0245 GMT, Saturday), police disclosed at least two of the shooting victims had died from their injuries while other three victims had non-life-threatening wounds.
A spokesperson from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department described the victims as "unhoused," the report said, adding the attacker was still at large.
Meanwhile, the ABC 7 news channel reported that Friday's shooting in Las Vegas was not connected to recent cases in Los Angeles in which three homeless were fatally shot and may have been targeted by a potential serial killer.
The three victims were sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley when they were killed this week, the Los Angeles Police Department warned at a news conference on Friday.
