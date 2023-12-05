5 people including suspected shooter killed in U.S. Washington state

Xinhua) 13:27, December 05, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed on Sunday in a shooting in Orchards, the U.S. state of Washington, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Police found five bodies inside a home in Orchards on Sunday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said late Sunday, adding that the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

A family member received a text message from a person at the home saying they had harmed people there, the police said.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team entered the room with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead, the report said.

