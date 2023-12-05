Home>>
Eight employees exposed to chemicals hospitalized in U.S. city
(Xinhua) 15:12, December 05, 2023
HOUSTON, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Eight employees were hospitalized on Monday after being exposed to chemicals at a facility in La Porte, a city near Houston, the largest city in the U.S. state of Texas, authorities said.
Their conditions have been stabilized, according to a post by the office of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on X, formerly Twitter.
A shelter-in-place order for La Porte residents has been issued on Monday following reports of a chemical emergency at the Altivia Chemicals' plant in La Porte, the city's officials said.
