1,660 internet accounts punished for rumormongering
(Xinhua) 16:53, December 06, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's internet watchdog has punished 1,660 online accounts for recent rumormongering violations, according to the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Wednesday.
Relevant violations included fabricating rumors about emergency events or sensational cases, and making unfounded distortions regarding public policies.
The authority also published several typical cases in this regard.
The office pledged enhanced efforts to monitor relevant violations and serious punishment for the violators. It also warned internet users to be more alert to online disinformation.
