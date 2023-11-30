Chinese firm inks deal to boost supply of internet products in East Africa

NAIROBI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- FiberHome International Technologies, a Chinese telecom firm, has signed an agreement with Kenyan-based CP Cables to boost the supply of high-speed internet products in the East African market.

Bruce Wang, the deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of FiberHome International Technologies, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Tuesday evening that under the two-year pact, CP Cables will become the master distributor of their fiber products in Kenya and Uganda.

"The agreement will enable East Africa to have access to advanced optical communication products that help consumers enjoy high-speed internet at affordable prices," Wang said.

He revealed that FiberHome is committed to supporting Kenya's goal to roll out fiber optic cables across the country in order to expand access to broadband internet.

Ranjit Thakur, CEO of CP Cables, said that the partnership will ensure that the East African region has access to sufficient stocks of quality fiber products that keep up with rising demand.

"We hope to leverage FiberHome's innovations from its research to boost internet penetration in East Africa," he added.

