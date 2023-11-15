Chinese, Kenyan participants attend forum to discuss modernization pathways

Xinhua) 09:15, November 15, 2023

NAIROBI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from China and Kenya on Tuesday attended a forum held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, where they discussed viable pathways for both sides to pursue in their quest for modernization.

Themed "Modernization Paths for China and African Countries," the Hong Ting Forum-Dialogue in Nairobi, which attracted participants including diplomats, scholars, and media personnel, spotlighted the shared desire of China and Africa to realize peaceful and inclusive development.

The forum was organized by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xinhua Institute, and Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau.

Zhang Peng, director of the Research Planning Department and Office of the Think Tank Council of the Central Institute of Party History and Literature, said the Chinese path to modernization is a path toward the development of China, featuring shared benefits and win-win cooperation.

Kuang Weilin, member of the Public Diplomacy Consultation Committee of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China-Africa cooperation has thrived across diverse spheres, including trade, infrastructure development, technology, green economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

"In my view, China and Africa are perfect partners, and by working together, they can make a bigger difference to their modernization programs," Kuang said.

Peter Kagwanja, president and chief executive officer of Africa Policy Institute, a Nairobi-based pan-African think tank, said China and its African partners are in lockstep as both sides pursue a modernization that benefits all citizens. "With a shared painful history of colonialism, both China and Africa have sought each other in their quest to chart development paths that suit their unique circumstances."

The Chinese modernization has demonstrated to African nations that it is possible to eradicate poverty, and accelerate industrialization while protecting the environment by implementing homegrown models, added Kagwanja.

Hassan Khannenje, director of the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies, a Nairobi-based research and policy think tank, said Africa has benefited more from China's peaceful rise as opposed to predatory economic models imposed on the continent by its Western colonialists.

Khannenje stressed that the China-Africa relationship can be enhanced further through agricultural modernization, technology transfer, academic exchanges, and conflict resolution.

Chinese and Africa's quest for modernization is anchored on the solid principles of mutual respect, shared aspirations, and sincerity, said Dennis Munene Mwaniki, executive director of the China-Africa Center at Africa Policy Institute.

Munene observed that China has been at the forefront of the modernization of Africa's transportation, health, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors, unleashing benefits to local people.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)