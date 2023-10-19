Xi meets Kenyan president

Xinhua) 11:10, October 19, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. William Ruto is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Xi said over the past years, China and Kenya have jointly carried out large-scale projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway and an oil terminal at the port of Mombasa. Jointly building the Belt and Road has boosted people's sense of gain in the two countries.

He told Ruto that China will facilitate the export of Kenyan high-quality specialties to China, and expand the cooperation in fields including digital economy and new energy to help Kenya achieve green development.

Xi noted that the two countries should strengthen multilateral communication and coordination, and practice true multilateralism.

Ruto said that Kenya has benefited a lot from its cooperation with China since the Belt and Road Initiative was put forward. The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and other important projects have greatly enhanced Kenya's economic development capacity and improved people's well-being.

He expressed the belief that the eight major steps proposed by President Xi to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will further help Kenya and Africa achieve industrialization, agricultural modernization and economic integration.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. William Ruto is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)