Chinese-built expressway wins transport awards in Kenya

Xinhua) 09:35, October 17, 2023

NAIROBI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway in Kenya emerged as the top performer in two categories at the Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards 2023, MOJA Expressway Company that runs the toll road said Monday.

The road's electronic toll collection (ETC) system clinched the "Best Technological Innovation in Transport" award, and it also secured the "Sustainable Transport" award.

The ETC system is an innovation that enables drivers to conveniently pay for using the expressway, ultimately saving time. To use the service, drivers register by providing their details and vehicle information. A chip is then fitted to the vehicle, allowing them to top up cash for the service.

The ETC system has gained popularity among Kenyan drivers due to the time savings and discounts provided by the MOJA Expressway Company. As a result, the average daily traffic volume has increased to a record 65,000 vehicles, according to the company.

The 27-km road is an integral part of sustainable urban transportation in Kenya. It significantly reduces travel time from the south to the west of Nairobi, cutting it from two hours to just 20 minutes, resulting in fuel savings and reduced emissions.

"Our mission is to revolutionize urban transportation. Our core goal is to provide not only affordable but also sustainable transportation options," said Jeanne Ong'iyo, the public relations manager of MOJA Expressway Company.

The transportation awards represent a significant milestone as they are the first of their kind in East Africa, designed to acknowledge excellence in the industry. The organizers include various Kenyan government agencies.

