Xi meets Kenyan president in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:16, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

