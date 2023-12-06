German experience boosts vocational education in south China

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- More than a decade ago, Bernd Ott started his journey as a vocational education trainer in China when he was requested to develop training courses for the Chinese employees of German automotive companies.

As a professor at the Dortmund University of Technology, Ott has been constantly involved in the development of Chinese vocational education during his multiple visits to China since then, providing training to teachers, assisting Chinese corporate employees in professional development, and publishing relevant educational materials.

Vocational education has been a cornerstone for the development of Germany, one of the globally recognized manufacturing powerhouses. For Ott, introducing the advanced practices of German vocational education into China is not just a matter of expertise; it's also an instinct.

Working along with Shunde Polytechnic in Foshan City in south China's Guangdong Province, he found a way to integrate German vocational education concepts, the logic of curriculum development in learning areas, and action-oriented teaching methods into the local context.

In 2014, the Guangdong provincial department of education organized 20 teachers from various vocational schools in the province to participate in a three-month training program in Dortmund on German vocational education concepts and action-oriented teaching methods. Ott was one of the main speakers during the training.

"More teachers of our school need this kind of experience, so that our school can also conduct training sessions on German teaching methods," said one of the teachers from Shunde Polytechnic who completed the training.

Two years later, the idea turned into a reality. Since 2016, Shunde Polytechnic has invited Ott to conduct multiple training sessions, with more than 280 teachers participating in the initiative.

"German vocational education, especially in technical fields related to manufacturing, has been successful. Foshan City, as a manufacturing hub, needs to refer to the experience to seek transformation and upgrading," said Hu Jianguo, vice dean of the school of intelligent manufacturing at Shunde Polytechnic.

The school spearheaded a movement to implement action-oriented teaching methods. This initiative involved redesigning over 100 professional courses and in-class teaching across various specialties, including mechanical equipment, electronic information, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, finance and trade, hotel and cooking, among others.

The action-oriented teaching methods involve systematizing work processes, designing learning scenarios based on subdivided professional competencies, and analyzing the content of each learning scenario. It entails creating corresponding learning materials, such as job task sheets and learning maps.

During the process, students integrate theoretical knowledge with practical activities to solve problems, which emphasizes learning for application rather than knowledge accumulation, according to Hu.

This November, Shunde Polytechnic established the German Teaching Method Competence Center, which aims to adapt Chinese vocational education to the reform of learning culture through new professional content and innovative teaching methods, according to Ott.

The center serves not only for internal purposes but also for sharing resources with cooperating schools across China, such as Bailie Vocational College in Gansu and Heilongjiang Polytechnic. The aim is to promote the alignment of Chinese teacher resources with international standards, enhancing China's vocational education service capabilities for Belt and Road cooperation, explained Hu, noting that an overseas training base in Dortmund is also in the plan.

"We believe that with our joint efforts, young students can better acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for success in a globalized world. We look forward to furthering Sino-German cooperation to new heights," said Bernd Schnittker, director of Institute for Training and Careers e.V.

