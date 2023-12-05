China rolls out initiatives to boost employment for university graduates

December 05, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has introduced a variety of measures to facilitate employment and entrepreneurship for the 2024 university graduates, according to a guideline released by the Ministry of Education.

Chinese university presidents and other leaders are encouraged to step up corporate engagements to secure more job opportunities for their students, the guideline said.

Universities across the nation should invite employers for more campus recruitment events. At the same time, universities should tailor their efforts to align with the job preferences of graduates, and provide high-quality career support and comprehensive information.

Local governments should stabilize and moderately expand the recruitment scale for university graduates in Party and government positions, public institutions, and state-owned enterprises.

The guideline highlighted the importance of implementing established programs that encourage university graduates to pursue employment in the western regions, rural areas and communities.

Priority support should be extended to graduates encountering employment challenges, including those from families that just have been lifted out of poverty, households with zero employment, and individuals with disabilities, according to the document.

