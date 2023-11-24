Home>>
Chinese conference on human resources services sees fruitful achievements
(Xinhua) 14:31, November 24, 2023
SHENZHEN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2nd National Conference on the Development of Human Resources Services concluded on Thursday in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, with fruitful results achieved in bridging supply and demand.
During the two-day conference, 294 agreements on cooperation in the human resources services industry were signed, with an intended turnover of 20.7 billion yuan (about 2.9 billion U.S. dollars).
The conference also showcased the widespread use of digital technology, as well as the latest business models, technologies and products in the industry.
China's human resources services industry has developed at a rapid pace over recent years, with a workforce of 1.04 million and an annual output at 2.5 trillion yuan.
