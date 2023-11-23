Chinese premier stresses fostering human resources growth drivers
SHENZHEN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to nurture new growth drivers and gather new momentum in the human resources services sector for the building of a modern socialist country in all respects.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a recent instruction on developing the human resources services sector.
Li said human resources services play a crucial role in improving market-based employment and promoting the building of a modern industrial system.
He said it is important to be guided by the employment-first strategy, strengthen top-level design, and ramp up policy support to create new growth drivers in the human resources services sector.
Efforts should be made to form a regulated and unified human resources market with orderly competition, so as to energize the market further and bolster the efficient use of human resources, the premier said.
