China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5 pct in October
(Xinhua) 13:08, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at five percent in October, unchanged from that in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
