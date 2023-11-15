Languages

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5 pct in October

(Xinhua) 13:08, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at five percent in October, unchanged from that in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. 

