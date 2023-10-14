Home>>
China's civil service to open 39,600 vacancies in annual intake
(Xinhua) 14:49, October 14, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China plans to recruit 39,600 civil servants to work for central agencies and institutions directly attached to them in the 2024 civil servant recruitment, the National Civil Service Administration announced Saturday.
Online applications can be submitted from Oct. 15 to 24, the administration said, adding that a written exam will be held simultaneously in cities across the country on Nov. 26.
Some 26,000 vacancies were specially set for university and college students due to graduate next year, with an aim to promote employment among college graduates, according to the administration.
