Job fair for college graduates held in Jinhua, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:57, July 24, 2023

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Job seekers inquire about job opportunities at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

