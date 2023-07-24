Home>>
Job fair for college graduates held in Jinhua, E China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 10:57, July 24, 2023
This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
Job seekers inquire about job opportunities at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
