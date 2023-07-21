China adds 6.78 mln new jobs in urban regions in H1

Xinhua) 13:36, July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China added 6.78 million new jobs to the labor market in urban regions in the first half of 2023, achieving 57 percent of the annual jobs target, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In June, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent, the data showed.

