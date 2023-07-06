China provides employment, education guidance to 580,000 community-correction subjects

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Since China enacted its community correction law three years ago, the country's judicial administrative agencies have provided employment or education guidance for 580,000 community correction subjects, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Community correction targets criminals who are sentenced to public surveillance, given a reprieve, released on parole, or permitted to temporarily serve their sentences outside prison per the law.

The work of the judicial administrative agencies has effectively facilitated smooth re-entry into society, according to the conference, which was held by the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

By the first half of this year, over 1,500 procuratorates across the country have carried out over 3,000 on-the-ground inspections on community correction, covering more than 1,800 community correction institutions and 14,000 judicial offices, said the conference.

According to MOJ official Liu Ye, there are currently 58,000 social workers participating in community correction work, with a substantial increase after the enforcement of the law.

