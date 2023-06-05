More Chinese quit jobs to study abroad for better employment opportunities when they return: report

People's Daily Online) 15:50, June 05, 2023

Wang Xinhui (second from left in the front row) and her schoolmates celebrate the Spring Festival in the Netherlands. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, a leading provider of private educational services in China, recently issued a white paper on studying abroad in 2023. According to the report, an increasing number of working people hope to enhance their employment competitiveness by going overseas to further their studies.

After working in the field of computer technology for three years, Liu Yu decided to pursue a graduate degree in the U.S. "After graduating from university, I joined my current company. As I gradually adapted to the job, I realized that I was doing the same thing everyday and my chances of promotion were slim," said Liu.

"I started to think about how to improve myself. I thought if I could gain managerial knowledge, I would become more competitive. Then I applied for a business degree in the U.S. in the hope of getting more opportunities when I look for a job in the future," said Liu.

Hu Jiayuan, who had worked in Shanghai for nearly two years, went to the U.K. to seek a degree in intellectual property law last year.

"I worked in a law firm where I used English a lot for writing legal documents and communication. I thought that by studying in the U.K., I could improve my English in all aspects and gain cutting-edge knowledge in intellectual property," said Hu.

Photo shows a picture of Hu Jiayuan while studying in the UK. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Wang Xinhui, who is pursuing a doctoral degree in biomedical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, said before going abroad, she worked at a research institution and then a hospital, where she was required to read many English journals and attend meetings in English. Wang believes the English-speaking environment abroad is conducive for improving her scientific research capabilities and she can gain inspiration from the interaction of different ideas.

"When I was a college student, I wanted to study abroad to see the bigger world and broaden my horizons, but it would have cost a lot. Now, I have savings and I want to realize my dream without putting a burden on my parents," said Liu.

As a person with some work experience, Hu said he can better organize his life when he studies abroad.

"My time management skills have improved through working. I also know what information I need and which abilities I need to improve on. I'm sure that I want to be a lawyer after I return home, so I often keep myself updated with the latest legal cases and articles in the field," said Hu.

"My prior work experience gives me a stable state of mind in my pursuit of a doctoral degree," said Wang. "Because I have worked before, I know what I'm interested in and my purpose for learning, as well as how to achieve my goals. I also learn how to handle problems in a more sophisticated manner and also respond to difficulties with more resilience," said Wang.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)