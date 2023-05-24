China's communist youth league assists college students in job search

Xinhua) May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Some 35,000 college students have secured jobs through an employment campaign launched by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) this year.

Some of these students are from low-income families and will graduate this year, while the rest completed schooling last year but didn't land a job. The CYLC has vowed to continue the campaign to assist more such students in their job hunt.

According to the CYLC, this year's campaign has so far yielded job offers of 897,000 positions from 52,000 enterprises. The CYLC also plans to support college students with internships and guide their career choices.

