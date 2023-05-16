China to provide trainee jobs for college graduates, young people

Xinhua) 08:26, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) and another nine government agencies on Monday jointly issued a circular on increasing trainee jobs for young people, including college graduates.

This year, the country plans to offer no fewer than 1 million trainee posts to college graduates not employed within two years of leaving education, as well as other young people aged 16 to 24, according to an MHRSS official.

Relevant government departments will encourage employers to provide trainee positions in various fields, such as scientific research, technical skills, management and social services, to meet the diverse needs of young people, the official said.

If a trainee is hired within or after their training period, employers should sign a labor contract with them and cover their social insurance contributions.

For those not hired after their training period, the country will provide demand-based support and recommend vocational training programs to help them find a job or start a business, according to the circular.

It also says that subsidies will be issued to employers that offer relevant trainee positions.

