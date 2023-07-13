China's social organizations provide 73,000 graduate jobs in H1

Xinhua) 11:01, July 13, 2023

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Social organizations across China have employed over 73,000 graduates from January to June this year, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Wednesday.

During the first half of this year, 25,000 activities in the service of employment were carried out by social organizations, which promoted the provision of 680,000 job positions for university graduates by their member units, said the ministry.

By the end of last year, the 892,000 social organizations registered nationwide had absorbed 11 million full-time staff, the ministry said, adding that they have also hired many flexible employees through research projects, public welfare projects, volunteer services, and other activities.

The ministry also said that China had over 1.75 million community-level social organizations by the end of 2022, mainly responsible for organizing public welfare, charity, sports, entertainment, and other activities in urban and rural communities.

