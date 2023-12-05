Chinese FM meets diplomatic envoys from EU, member states

Xinhua) 08:32, December 05, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with diplomatic envoys to China from the European Union (EU) and its member states, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met here with diplomatic envoys to China from the European Union (EU) and its member states.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that bilateral relationship between China and the EU has shown a good momentum of recovery and steady progress under the strategic guidance of leaders from both sides.

Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said leaders from the two sides will have in-depth exchange of strategic and global issues concerning China-EU relations on the upcoming 24th China-EU Summit, and will show the direction and draw a blueprint for, and boost confidence and inject impetus in the bilateral relations.

China and EU should make joint efforts to ensure the success of the summit and push China-EU relations to a new level with new prospects, Wang added.

He said that China-EU relations should follow three enlightenments. First, the two sides should adhere to mutual respect. Second, the two sides should stay calm and focus on pragmatic cooperation. Third, the two sides should view bilateral relations from a strategic perspective.

Wang emphasized that China's policy towards EU remains stable and will not change due to any single incident, as it is in line with the trend of multipolarity in the world and greater democracy in international relations.

Echoing Wang's remarks, head of the EU delegation to China and diplomatic envoys of EU member states to China said that the EU is committed to developing constructive and stable EU-China relations and is willing to adhere to mutual respect and maintain contact and dialogue with China.

The EU has no intention of decoupling from China, and hopes to establish mutually beneficial and balanced economic and trade relations with China, they said.

The upcoming summit is an important high-level dialogue between the two sides and will push for constructive progress in EU-China relations, they added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)