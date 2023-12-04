Home>>
24th China-EU Summit to be held in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:27, December 04, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and the EU, the 24th China-EU Summit will be held in Beijing on Dec. 7, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President Charles Michel and President Ursula von der Leyen will jointly chair the summit, said Hua.
