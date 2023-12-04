China's BYD, Geely share 46.6 pct of Israel's EV sales in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 15:03, December 04, 2023

JERUSALEM, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two major Chinese car brands, BYD and Geely, accounted for 46.6 percent of the gross sales of electric vehicles (EV) in Israel in the first 11 months of 2023, according to statistics published by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

The two automakers led the EV sales chart in Israel in Jan.-Nov., with BYD selling 14,948 EV units, mainly the subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3, and Geely selling 6,884 units of the Geometry C compact crossovers.

U.S. electric automaker Tesla secured the third position with the sale of 6,334 electric cars, while South Korea's Hyundai Motor followed behind, selling 4,408 electric cars in this period.

In total, 25,837 Chinese electric cars were sold in Israel in the first 11 months, accounting for 55.1 percent of all 46,854 EVs sold in the country during the period.

Within the category of gasoline-powered cars, Chery Automobile, a Chinese automaker that entered the Israeli market in late 2022, reached the sixth position by selling 11,003 cars during the first 11 months.

