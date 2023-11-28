Chinese automaker Xpeng launches electric car sales in Israel

November 28, 2023

JERUSALEM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng Motor's models were launched in Israel on Monday at a press event held in the central city of Rishon Lezion.

At the event, two Xpeng EV models that will be sold in Israel were presented, the compact executive sedan P7 and the mid-sized luxury SUV G9.

In July, the Chinese company announced a strategic partnership with the Israeli dealership Freesbe for sales and service in the Israeli market.

Chinese electric models have become popular in Israel in recent years, and make up more than half of EV sales in the country so far this year, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

Two Chinese EVs, BYD's subcompact crossover SUV Atto 3 and Geely's Geometry C compact crossover, were the best-selling electric models in Israel in the first 10 months of 2023, the data showed.

