Electric vehicles enliven China expo in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The China (Indonesia) Smart Transportation and New Energy Industry Expo kicked off here on Thursday, with focus on electric vehicles.
Renewable energy and smart transportation are key projects to develop technology that improves safety and can reduce dependence on traditional energy, an official from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Representative Office in Indonesia said at the three-day event.
Indonesia is an attractive developing market with its government making policies that support opportunities for developing renewable technology, the official said.
Sidarto Danusubroto, a member of the Indonesian presidential advisory council, said the event was a prestigious exhibition that brought together business people from both China and Indonesia, and will help expand trade cooperation between the two countries.
