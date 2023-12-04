Direct flight links China's Shanghai, Nepal

Xinhua) 13:49, December 04, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- An air route linking east China's Shanghai with Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, was launched on Saturday, marking the start of a direct flight between the two destinations.

The round-trip service, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, is currently scheduled for every Saturday. The air service will be expanded to operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting from Dec. 20, according to Shanghai Airport Authority.

The opening of the direct flight route will build a new bridge for the "air Silk Road" in South Asia, which will better promote the economic and trade exchanges, cultural exchanges and tourism development between China and Nepal, the airport authority said.

At present, 101 airlines operate regular flights from the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, connecting 274 destinations in 45 countries.

