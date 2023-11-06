Home>>
Myanmar National Airlines launches direct flight to China's Kunming
(Xinhua) 13:17, November 06, 2023
YANGON, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A direct air route linking Myanmar's Yangon and China's Kunming was launched on Sunday, Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) said.
A ceremony to mark the launch of the route was held at the Yangon International Airport on Sunday, MNA said.
Myanmar National Airlines said that the route will be operated three times a week.
