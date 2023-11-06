We Are China

Myanmar National Airlines launches direct flight to China's Kunming

Xinhua) 13:17, November 06, 2023

YANGON, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A direct air route linking Myanmar's Yangon and China's Kunming was launched on Sunday, Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) said.

A ceremony to mark the launch of the route was held at the Yangon International Airport on Sunday, MNA said.

Myanmar National Airlines said that the route will be operated three times a week.

