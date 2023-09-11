Air China flight lands safely in Singapore after smoke in cabin

Xinhua) 09:20, September 11, 2023

CHENGDU, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- An Air China flight from southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu landed safely in Singapore on Sunday afternoon after smoke was found in the cabin, the airline said.

All 155 people on board are safe. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

