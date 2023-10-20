Direct air route connects China's Dalian, Russia's Vladivostok

Xinhua) 10:58, October 20, 2023

A Hainan Airlines flight is welcomed by a water cannon salute at the Dalian International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province on Oct. 19, 2023, after a direct flight from Russia's Vladivostok to Dalian. (Xinhua)

DALIAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- A weekly direct passenger flight route was launched Thursday between Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Vladivostok in Russia.

The route is operated by Hainan Airlines every Thursday. It is expected to strengthen economic cooperation, promote tourism and enhance the friendship between the two cities, according to the Dalian International Airport.

Since this year, Dalian International Airport has been actively restoring international flight routes, with 12 overseas routes now operational, serviced by 11 airlines, totaling 100 weekly flights.

In the future, the airport plans to open more regular flight routes from Dalian to other cities in the Russian Far East region.

