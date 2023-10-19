President Xi sends congratulatory letter to fifth China-Russia Energy Business Forum

Xinhua) 14:00, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

Xi said that thanks to the joint efforts of China and Russia over the years, energy cooperation between the two countries has formed a pattern of all-round, wide-ranging, in-depth and high-level cooperation. This serves as a good example of China-Russia practical cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. It has also played a positive role in ensuring energy security and sustainable development for the two countries and the world at large.

Looking ahead, China is ready to work with Russia to build a high-level energy cooperation partnership, continuously enhance the resilience of the energy industry chain and supply chain, and make greater contributions to the long-term, healthy, stable and sustainable development of the global energy market and the building of a global partnership for clean energy cooperation.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory letter to the forum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)