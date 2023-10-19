Xi, Putin hold talks in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Putin is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF). (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

Xi said Putin has attended the BRF three times in a row, demonstrating Russia's support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Lauding Russia as an important partner as China pursues international Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said the operation of major infrastructure projects such as the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

China is willing to work with Russia and other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to promote the alignment of the BRI with the EAEU, so as to foster higher-level and deeper regional cooperation, Xi said.

China hopes that the China-Mongolia-Russia natural gas pipeline project will make substantive progress as soon as possible, he added.

It is not an expediency, but a long-term policy to develop the China-Russia relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi said.

China supports the Russian people in pursuing the path of national rejuvenation independently and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said, calling on the two sides to promote high-quality development of China-Russia practical cooperation and actively explore cooperation in strategic emerging industries.

The historic BRICS membership expansion shows the confidence of developing countries in promoting multipolarity in the world and greater democracy in international relations, Xi said.

Xi expressed support for Russia in hosting a successful BRICS summit in Kazan next year.

China is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20 and other multilateral frameworks, so as to play a greater role in maintaining food security, energy security and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and to safeguard the common interests of China and Russia as well as regional and developing countries, Xi said.

Putin said the BRI has achieved great success and has become an important international public good widely recognized by the world, expressing his confidence in greater achievements of this great cause.

The evolution of the international situation fully confirms President Xi's strategic judgment of profound changes unseen in a century, said Putin.

He said Russia is willing to strengthen communication and collaboration with China within multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS, uphold the international system based on international law, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Russia is willing to take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year to further promote the development of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, he added.

Xi and Putin also had in-depth exchanges of views on the Palestine-Israel situation and others.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi attended the event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Putin is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF). (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

