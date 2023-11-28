Malaysia's AirAsia adds 5.2 mln seats for flights between China, India, Malaysia in 2024

Xinhua) 09:45, November 28, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia-based low-cost airline AirAsia announced Monday a significant increase in services between China, India and Malaysia, totaling an impressive 230 weekly flights starting in the first quarter of 2024, with up to 5.2 million seats per year.

The significant increase in capacity via AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X Malaysia comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel demand following the Malaysian government's announcement of a 30-day visa-free entry for travelers from China and India into Malaysia starting Dec. 1, 2023, AirAsia said in a statement.

The announcement also coincides with the recent announcement of the easing of travel restrictions for Malaysians to China from Dec. 1, 2023.

"The 30-day visa-free entry for the citizens of China and India will surely provide a welcome boost for Malaysia's tourism and its economy ahead of the upcoming peak travel season while boosting economic bonds between these great nations," AirAsia's parent firm Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said.

He said the firm stands ready to add capacity to support the demand for affordable and accessible air travel in the region.

According to the statement, AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X Malaysia fly from Kuala Lumpur to Guangzhou, Quanzhou, Kunming, Guilin, Nanning, Shantou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

AirAsia Malaysia also flies from Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia's Sabah state, to Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing and Wuhan, as well as from Johor Bahru to Guangzhou.

China said on Friday that from Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2024, Malaysian citizens holding ordinary passports may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days.

