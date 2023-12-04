Beijing's Daxing airport opens its first direct flight to Mongolia

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Flight MR801, operated by Mongolia's Hunnu Air, arrived at Beijing Daxing International Airport on Sunday, marking the official opening of the first direct flight route between the airport and Mongolia.

The route will be operated three times per week -- every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday -- between Chinggis Khaan International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, the Daxing airport said.

It aims to cater to the diverse travel needs of businesspeople, tourists and students from China and Mongolia, the airport added.

