Home>>
Beijing's Daxing airport opens its first direct flight to Mongolia
(Xinhua) 13:48, December 04, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Flight MR801, operated by Mongolia's Hunnu Air, arrived at Beijing Daxing International Airport on Sunday, marking the official opening of the first direct flight route between the airport and Mongolia.
The route will be operated three times per week -- every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday -- between Chinggis Khaan International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, the Daxing airport said.
It aims to cater to the diverse travel needs of businesspeople, tourists and students from China and Mongolia, the airport added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Hainan launches all-cargo air route to the United States
- Himalaya airlines starts Kathmandu-Shanghai flight
- Malaysia's AirAsia adds 5.2 mln seats for flights between China, India, Malaysia in 2024
- SW China's Chongqing to resume direct passenger flights to Kathmandu
- Myanmar National Airlines launches direct flight to China's Kunming
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.