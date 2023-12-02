China reports no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria

Xinhua) 15:51, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The current acute respiratory diseases reported in China are all caused by known pathogens, and no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria have been identified, a health official said Saturday, citing monitoring results.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks during a press conference.

