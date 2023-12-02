Home>>
China reports no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria
(Xinhua) 15:51, December 02, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The current acute respiratory diseases reported in China are all caused by known pathogens, and no new infectious diseases caused by new viruses or bacteria have been identified, a health official said Saturday, citing monitoring results.
Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, made the remarks during a press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts seek to reassure public on spike in respiratory illnesses
- Multiple regions in China release latest influenza data; residents reminded to take precautions
- Elderly hospitalization peak 'may come around New Year's Day'; hospitals optimize resources to support respiratory wards
- Explainer: FAQs concerning recent rise in respiratory infections in China
- China's increase in acute respiratory illnesses caused by several pathogens: health official
- China takes action to combat rise of acute respiratory infections
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.