Multiple regions in China release latest influenza data; residents reminded to take precautions

Global Times) 10:45, November 30, 2023

Multiple regions across China including North China's Tianjin, East China's Zhejiang Province and South China's Guangdong Province have released the latest influenza monitoring data, mainly featuring type A H3N2 or B Victoria cases. The authorities reminded residents to take precautionary measures such as getting vaccinations and paying attention to personal hygiene, following the rise in respiratory infectious diseases recently.

Tianjin municipal health authorities have analyzed the influenza data for recent years and have formed an early warning system, as well as relevant suggestions to guide the public in prevention and protecting those most at risk. Every week, the relevant information will be released to the public, the Tianjin Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday.

The influenza outbreak in Tianjin is classified as Level III, with the most common cases being type A H3N2, according to the Tianjin CDC. The CDC reminded residents to be cautious as the influenza level is expected to be high from Monday to December 3, and it may reach the yellow alert level.

The Zhejiang provincial CDC also released an article on Tuesday noting that winter has always been a peak season for influenza, with lower temperatures conducive to transmission of the virus.

In the past three years, the influenza levels in Zhejiang Province have been relatively low, and there has also been a low vaccination rate, which means there is a lack of influenza virus antibodies in the local population.

The main transmission channel is respiratory droplets, followed by direct or indirect contact with the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes. The predominant strain of the influenza virus in Zhejiang is primarily the A H3N2 subtype. The majority of reported cases are among children and students aged 3 to 15, said the Zhejiang CDC.

Shenyang municipal authorities in Northeast China's Liaoning Province said on Wednesday that the monitoring data showed there has been an increase in influenza-like cases recently, and the mycoplasma pneumoniae infections have showed a downward trend.

In Meizhou, Guangdong Province, the city has seen an upward trend in influenza infections since October. The city has seen a relatively high prevalence of influenza, and it's predicted that it will last for a while, the city CDC said.

The recent rise in respiratory infectious diseases is being caused by known pathogens, mainly the influenza virus, while mycoplasma pneumoniae, the adenovirus and the respiratory syncytial virus have been detected as well, according to the National Health Commission, Xinhua News Agency reported.

