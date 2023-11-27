Explainer: FAQs concerning recent rise in respiratory infections in China

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- As monitoring systems and hospitals across China report a rise in respiratory infectious diseases, the country's public health departments and medical institutions are implementing proactive measures to address the situation.

The following are responses from the National Health Commission (NHC) to some of the most-discussed issues regarding the infections.

-- What are the pathogens causing the recent infections?

The recent rise in respiratory infectious diseases is being caused by known epidemic pathogens, mainly the influenza virus, while mycoplasma pneumoniae, the adenovirus and the respiratory syncytial virus have been detected as well.

Speaking about the risk of contracting multiple pathogens simultaneously, Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital, said that it is normal for a patient to show positive results for two or three pathogens at the same time in winter, since respiratory infections have always been prevalent during this season.

However, Tong also noted that although patients can test positive for multiple pathogens, the actual disease is in most cases caused by only one of them.

On the question whether COVID-19 has a role in the current rise in respiratory diseases, the NHC noted that the number of positive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests recorded at fever clinics and hospitals was still steadily decreasing. It added that China is still conducting regular monitoring of the virus, with no new strains detected.

-- How the Chinese health system is responding to these respiratory infections?

The NHC has instructed localities to ensure the implementation of classified diagnosis and treatment and make public information concerning medical facilities offering pediatric services and fever clinics, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the commission, at a Sunday press conference.

Regional health authorities are also urged to open more relevant consulting rooms and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours, ensure drug supply, and fully utilize the role of traditional Chinese medicine, while emphasizing the importance of effective epidemic response in schools, kindergartens, nursing homes, and other key venues with dense populations.

In addition, China has also promoted online diagnosis and treatment to meet the needs of patients, leveraging internet hospital platforms to set up channels for fever clinics and pediatric treatments.

-- What can the public do to avoid infection and receive timely medical services?

At the Sunday press conference, Mi called on the public to stick to the usual precautions against infections, such as wearing masks, washing hands and regularly ventilating their homes.

"Vaccination remains an effective, safe, convenient, and economic measure against infectious disease," said Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the event of a child developing minor symptoms, Wang Quan, an expert at Beijing Children's Hospital, advised parents to care for the child at home or to visit primary-level medical institutions for treatment, so as to avoid possible cross-infection at major hospitals.

