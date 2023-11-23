Number of pediatric visits surge across China

The number of pediatric visits has surged in multiple regions across the country, prompting several hospitals to mobilize medical staff for support, media reported on Wednesday. Disease control experts stated that top three reasons for children seeking medical treatment are influenza, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

The Second Affiliated Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine said on Tuesday that it has mobilized the entire hospital's resources to cope with the peak of pediatric visits, and all pediatric staff would have their vacations suspended.

The hospital also mobilized physicians with pediatric diagnosis and treatment qualifications in the entire hospital to support the pediatric outpatient department, open an outpatient infusion channel, and increase the allocation of nursing staff, so as to ensure the safety of diagnosis and treatment.

The Aviation General Hospital, located in Beijing, said on Friday that since the beginning of autumn and winter, due to the continuous prevalence of mycoplasma pneumoniae, and even the occurrence of co-infections such as influenza A and COVID-19, the pediatric outpatient volume at the hospital remained consistently high, with daily outpatient visits ranging from 550 to 650, an increase of 30 to 50 percent compared to the same period in previous years.

The General Hospital of Northern Theater Command, located in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, issued a statement on Wednesday that the autumn and winter seasons are the peak period for upper respiratory tract infections every year. This year's infection peak came a bit earlier, with a significant increase in children infected with mycoplasma pneumoniae. The medical staff were working at full capacity to protect the children, and the hospital was operating 24 hours a day.

According to media reports, the mycoplasma pneumoniae has been prevalent for nearly three months, and the pediatric outpatient department is still under high pressure. However, Wang Quanyi, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that according to the latest monitoring data, mycoplasma pneumoniae has entered a declining phase.

The expert said that in outpatient cases at some pediatric hospitals in Beijing, the prevalence of mycoplasma pneumoniae has dropped to the fourth place, while the top three reasons for children seeking medical treatment are influenza, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Wang also observed that Beijing has entered the high-incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases, and there is a trend of multiple pathogens being commonly prevalent. Due to the simultaneous circulation of these pathogens, the overall number of infections is expected to rise, resulting in an increased demand for healthcare. Medical institutions should be prepared to cope with the pressure, the expert warned.

