Girl, 6, acts as translator for her deaf parents doing foot spa business

A six-year-old girl has become an enthusiastic business helper in a "silent" foot spa where the owner and all of the employees are hearing-impaired, serving as a sign language translator for customers.

Hu Yunjia, nicknamed Niu Niu, is the daughter of the foot spa owner Hu Yong.

The father Hu, 34, lost his hearing and speech due to a severe fever in his childhood, making it difficult for him to obtain a permanent job. After finishing training in the foot spa and pedicure abilities, Hu started the business in Chengdu, the capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan province, in 2019. Peng Feng, the mother, who is also deaf, works together with her husband at the shop.

Despite its modest size, the shop attracts a steady stream of customers due to the couple's solid skills.

Evenings witness a peak in business at the foot spa, and this is when Niu Niu, finishes school and takes on her role as a sign language translator.

"Madam, how is your day and what help do you need?" "Sir, my dad asked you to take this ointment back home and apply it." Niu Niu delivers her father's message to the customers in her sweet child voice and with rich body language, frequently amusing the guests.

Aside from translating, she enjoys introducing and promoting services to customers and answering phone calls.

Niu Niu started learning sign language from her parents at the age of two and began assisting at the shop at the age of four after kindergarten hours and on holidays.

"She is always cheerful, upbeat and outgoing," said the customers and the school teachers.

"Dad taught me to be diligent," Niu Niu explained. In her view, her parents are like superheroes who look after the family and her despite their inability to hear and speak. "Though my dad is different from other people, he is the best for me," she added.

Hu also recruited two hearing-impaired employees in the hope of providing opportunities for people with disabilities like him.

Niu Niu graduated from kindergarten and began attending a local primary school this summer. "She made me proud, and I am grateful to have such an 'angel' in my life. Now that she is a primary school student, I want her to focus more on her studies and less on my business. No matter what, I will give her my full support," said the father.

