China's installed capacity of renewable energy grows
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed capacity of renewable energy rose 20.8 percent year on year to top 1.4 billion kilowatts at the end of October, data from the National Energy Administration has shown.
The figure accounted for 49.9 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity.
Of the total, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind power, photovoltaic power, and biomass power stood at 420 million kilowatts, 404 million kilowatts, 536 million kilowatts and 44 million kilowatts, respectively.
The country's installed capacity of renewable energy is expected to exceed 1.45 billion kilowatts at the end of the year, the administration said.
Power generation from renewable sources reached 2.33 trillion kilowatt-hours in China during the first 10 months of 2023, accounting for 31.8 percent of the country's total power generation during the same period.
