Xi inspects command office for East China Sea area of China Coast Guard

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the command office for the East China Sea area of the China Coast Guard under the People's Armed Police Force, Nov. 29, 2023. Xi on Wednesday inspected the command office for the East China Sea area of the China Coast Guard under the People's Armed Police Force. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the command office for the East China Sea area of the China Coast Guard under the People's Armed Police Force.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed improving the capability of protecting maritime rights and carrying out maritime law enforcement.

He heard a briefing about the work of the command office and watched coast guard vessels carrying out their missions via video link.

Xi stressed effective maritime law enforcement and resolute protection of China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Efforts should be made to improve the mechanism of coordination in maritime law enforcement, crack down on offshore crimes, safeguard the sound development of the marine economy, engage in international exchanges and cooperation in maritime law enforcement, and actively take part in international and regional ocean governance, he said.

Xi also urged solid efforts to raise the level of command office building and stressed the need to comprehensively strengthen Party building to ensure political integrity.

Senior military official He Weidong took part in the inspection.

